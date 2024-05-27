French Pres. Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 27 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for the respect of international law and immediate ceasefire in Rafah following Israeli occupation operations in southern Gaza Strip.

During a state visit to Germany, Macron said on (X) platform that he was "outraged by the Israeli strikes that have killed many displaced persons in Rafah."

Macron added, "These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians."

At least 30 people were reportedly killed and dozens injured as Israeli occupation forces targeted a camp for displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

The renewed aggression occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal Al-Sultan in Rafah. (end)

ma







MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108261446