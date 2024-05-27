Palestinian Injured By Israeli Army Fire, 16 Arrested In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 27 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was shot and injured and dozens hurt from tear gas inhalation Monday during clashes with Israeli occupation forces that raided the town of Tamoun in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.It said in a statement that soldiers fired live rounds, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters, injuring a young Palestinian in the foot and leaving dozens with breathing difficulties.Troops also arrested 16 Palestinians, including a child and ex-prisoners, during raids overnight in the West Bank towns of Hebron, Ramallah, Jericho and Jenin amid reports of widespread abuse, physical assaults and threats against detainees as well as ransacking of homes and damaging property.Soldiers also seized or destroyed vehicles in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, according to local sources.The latest arrests have raised to 8,890 the total number of detainees since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7th, in stepped up military raids across the occupied territory.