Jordan Hosts 13Th Scientific Workshop On Synchrotron Light Applications

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) - Chairman of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission and Director General of the Synchrotron Center (SESAME), Khaled Toukan, inaugurated the "13th Jordanian Scientific Workshop for Synchrotron Light Users" at Princess Sumaya University for Technology.This event, organized by the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission and the Jordanian National Committee for the Synchrotron Center, marks a significant scientific gathering.In a statement released on Monday, Toukan emphasized that the establishment of the Synchrotron Center in Jordan represents a national achievement and a strategic investment in science and the economy, highlighting the center's significant contributions to universities, research centers, and development sectors across the Kingdom, particularly in material science, physics, chemistry, biology, archaeology, environment, engineering, agriculture, and medical applications.Toukan underscored the vital role of synchrotron light as a crucial resource and tool for advancing modern technology and scientific research across various disciplines, noting that the center operates five research lines, benefiting numerous member states, especially Jordan, by facilitating specialized scientific experiments and research.Firas Afaneh, Commissioner of Nuclear Sciences and Applications at the Atomic Energy Commission and Chairman of the Jordanian National Committees for the Synchrotron Center, stated that the workshop aims to introduce Jordanian researchers to the center and to support and develop national scientific capabilities for utilizing synchrotron light in research and applications.Andrea Luci, the Scientific Director of the Synchrotron Center, presented the latest advancements in radiation lines and the research opportunities they offer.Jordanian researchers also showcased a series of their studies conducted at the center in recent times.Wijdan Abu Haija, President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, affirmed that the workshop aligns with the university's vision and goals, pointing out that the university, under the leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, has consistently fostered cooperation with both international and national institutions, establishing itself as a hub for science and knowledge.The researchers commended the workshop's role in enhancing their scientific and research capabilities, facilitating advanced technical research, and elevating the standing of Jordanian universities and scientific institutions in the global research community. This progress is expected to have a positive impact on Jordan's economic plans and comprehensive national development.