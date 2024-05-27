Butadiene Market Is Projected To Reach US$19.192 Billion By 2029 At A Significant CAGR Of 7.04%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the butadiene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$19.192 billion by 2029.Butadiene is a highly flammable, odorless, and colorless liquid with no corrosive nature, It gives off a gasoline-like smell. Butadiene acts as the key starting point of the synthesis of synthetic rubber, which in turn is the major component of various consumer goods. The various materials generated using the butadiene compound are car airless tires, shoe soles, other car parts, rubber gloves , plastic bottles, food wrappers, and many other products of rubber and latex adhesives.Butadiene is also used to synthesize other polymers such as styrene-butadiene rubber, polypropylene, and adiponitrile. These polymers result in raw materials like nylon, molded rubber, and glue which people use to wrap the objects together. On the other hand, butadiene also can be used in adhesives like SBS (styrene-butadiene styrene) sealant and thermoplastic rubber. The rapidly growing demand for the automotive industry serves as the main driving force behind the overall butadiene market growth.Butadiene a compound that is made up of C4H6 is an important intermediate used in the manufacturing of elastomers which include styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), polybutadiene, ABS, styrene latex, and nitrile rubber among others. It is usually generated from hydrocarbons upon steam cracking from butane or butene dehydrogenation.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the butadiene market growth..In December 2023: OMV and Synthos established a joint venture that is centred on environmentally friendly rubber processing. The companies' Memorandum Of Understanding agreement allows them to work together for a long-term supply of renewable butadiene, which is the backbone of Synthos synthetic rubber production used for tire construction.Access sample report or view details:The butadiene market, towards the applications of the product, is classified into eight categories viz. styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), polybutadiene, nitrile rubber, styrene-butadiene latex, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), adiponitrile, polychloroprene, and others. styled-butadiene rubber is forecasted to have a bigger market share of the butadiene. SBR, is currently, the strongest force behind the butadiene market. Since butadiene is readily available and multifunctional in the make of tires and other products, it is highly used by manufacturers worldwide.Geographically, the butadiene market attains its prominence in the Asia Pacific because of some key factors. Across the Asia-Pacific region, China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan have seen a rapid increase in butadiene usage in sectors such as tire manufacturing, the plastic industry, and the chemical industry. The demand is being driven by these nations due to a growing automotive industry, especially in China or India, which feeds the requirement of SBR in the manufacture of tires. Alongside this, the burgeoning construction activities and surge in focus on water-based paints (where butadiene is used) further support the growth of Asia Pacific's butadiene market.The research includes several key players from the butadiene market, such as LOTTE Corporation, JSR Corporation, Sinopec, ENEOS Corporation, Zeon Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Shell Plc, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and Reliance Industries Ltd.The market analytics report segments the butadiene market as follows:.By ApplicationoStyrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)oPolybutadieneoNitrile RubberoStyrene Butadiene LatexoAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)oAdiponitrileoPolychloropreneoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.LOTTE Corporation.JSR Corporation.Sinopec.ENEOS Corporation.Zeon Corporation.Exxon Mobil Corporation.BASF SE.Shell Plc.LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V..Reliance Industries Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Polymer Emulsion Market:.Synthetic Latex Polymers Market:.Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market:

