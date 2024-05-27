Crop Protection Chemicals Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$86.345 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 9.60%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The crop protection chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% from US$45.452 billion in 2022 to US$86.345 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the crop protection chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$86.345 billion by 2029.Crop protection chemicals, also known as pesticides or agrochemicals, are crucial in modern agriculture to control pests, diseases, and weeds that can harm crops. They are classified into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides , rodenticides, and nematodes. Insecticides target insects that feed on crops, herbicides control weeds competing for nutrients, fungicides prevent fungal diseases like powdery mildew, rust, and blight, rodenticides control rodents like rats and mice, and nematodes target microscopic worms that can cause significant crop damage. They can be used in contact, systemic, fumigants, and ingestion modes. Application methods include spraying, seed treatment, soil treatment, and fogging in enclosed spaces. These chemicals boost farmers protect their crops and maximize yields.The crop protection chemical industry is developing due to components such as the rising global population, increasing development of agriculture, technological progressions, the increasing emanation of resistant pests and crop diseases, a strong regulatory environment, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), growing interest in biologicals and biopesticides , market consolidation, strategic partnerships, and climate change impacts. The demand for crop protection chemicals is driven by the growing global population, food demand, urbanization, changing dietary habits, and economic development. Emerging resistance to pests, diseases, and weeds necessitates the development of new crop protection chemicals. Regulatory measures to reduce pesticide environmental impact encourage the adoption of alternative products.The market is expanding due to growing interest in biologicals and biopesticides that offer effective pest control while minimizing negative environmental impacts, for example, in April 2023, Nufarm introduced Tourney EZ Fungicide, a new liquid formulation for spring 2023, brought a new tool for fungicide resistance management. This broad-spectrum DMI fungicide lasts up to 28 days and effectively prevents over 16 tough turf and ornamental diseases. Similarly, in July 2022, ADAMA launched Chrome®, a comprehensive weed control solution for winter cereals, which combines three modes of action in a single product, making it effective for all main cereal crops.Access sample report or view details:Based on origin, the crop protection chemicals market is divided into two main types namely biopesticides and synthetic. The biopesticides segment is anticipated to promote the growth of the market due to the expanding demand for organic products as well as government support for feasible and sustainable agribusiness, and bio-based dynamic ingredients. Biopesticides are rising due to concerns for the environment, regulatory bodies initiatives, consumer inclinations, resistance management, and technological progressions. Manufactured pesticides are seen as more secure options, but biopesticides offer resistance management options. Innovative progress has made strides in biopesticides' viability, steadiness, and versatility, making them more competitive.Based on type, crop protection chemicals market is classified into insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and others. Herbicides are a significant contributor to the expansion of the market of crop protection chemicals due to their flexibility and viability in controlling weeds in the modern agribusiness industry. They are fundamental products for preserving crop yields and advertising productivity and cost-effectiveness. Fungicides and insecticides moreover play imperative parts in ensuring crop protection from diseases as well as pests. The contribution of each type of crop protection chemical to market growth varies depending on factors.Based on application, the market of crop protection chemicals is separated into fruit and vegetables, cereals and grains, and oilseeds and pulses. The fruit and vegetable segment could be a major supporter of the expansion of the crop protection chemicals industry due to its elevated vulnerability to diseases, pests, and weeds. The variety of crop portfolios, such as tomatoes, potatoes, citrus fruits, peppers, berries, lettuce, and cucurbits, require great quality, appearance, and taste. In addition, trade markets also give openings for crop protection chemicals, since strict phytosanitary control regulations and quality standard guidelines are met. Shorter production cycles and higher turnover rates increase the frequency of pest and disease management interventions.Based on Geography, North America is expected to dominate the market of crop protection chemicals share within the forecasted period owing to several factors. North America's agricultural segment, which basically includes grains, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, and forte crops, is flourishing due to the rising demand for crop protection chemicals in the region. The industry is progressing innovatively in technology through accuracy in farming, advanced cultivating, and biotechnology. Progressed practices in agronomic and innovative crop protection chemicals led to higher yields, progressed productivity, and maintainability. North America is additionally driving the selection of genetically modified crops, especially herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant ones. The nation has set up administrative systems for crop protection chemicals, guaranteeing human well-being and environmental safety while promoting development and economic pesticide advancement.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the crop protection chemicals market, that have been covered are BASF, FMC Corporation, Bayer CropScience AG, Corteva (DowDuPont), Syngenta, Adama Agriculture Solutions Ltd. (ADAMA Ltd.), UPL Limited, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co Ltd (Sinochem International Corporation), Sumitomo Chemical and Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited.The market analytics report segments the crop protection chemicals market on the following basis:.BY ORIGINoSyntheticoBiopesticides.BY TYPEoHerbicidesoInsecticidesoFungicidesoOthers.By APPLICATIONoFruit and VegetablesoOilseeds and PulsesoCereals and Grains.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersExplore More Reports:.Global Agrochemicals Market:.Semiochemicals Market:.Fertilizer Market:

