Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest Approvals By Delveinsight

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection companies are Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Report:

The Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Helicobacter pylori infection market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.41 billion in 2021.

According to the estimates based on DelveInsight analysis, the total Helicobacter pylori infection diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 321.9 million in 2021.

Key Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Companies: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pernix Therapeutics, Eisai Co, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, RaQualia Pharma, HKinno.N, SCG Cell Therapy, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Infan Industria Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional, Cinclus Pharma, Sequella, Servatus, TrioMedicine

Key Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Therapies: Finafloxacin, Tegoprazan/RQ00000004, SCG321, R435/R529, Oral Aroeira/Amoxicillin/Claritromycin, Linaprazan glurate, SQ109, SVT-1C4610, Ceclezepide, and others

Recent FDA developments, such as the inclusion of H. pylori on the GAIN pathogen list, have resulted in significant changes in the approved Helicobacter pylori infection market scenario, as many novel therapies have received approval in the last few years, the most recent being Phathom Pharmaceuticals' VOQUEZNA TRIPLE and DUAL PAK. TALICIA, OMECLAMOXPAK, and PYLERA are among the others.

The Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market dynamics.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Overview

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a gram-negative bacterium with a distinctive spiral shape and flagellated structure, primarily infecting the stomach and small intestine. This bacterium ranks among the most prevalent chronic bacterial infections globally, often contracted in childhood, with many infected individuals showing no symptoms. Classified as a WHO Class I carcinogen and designated a Qualifying Pathogen under the US FDA GAIN Act, H. pylori presents significant health concerns.

Transmission of Helicobacter pylori typically occurs through various routes, including fecal-oral, gastric-oral, oral-oral, or sexual contact, with its prevalence varying widely across different geographic regions. While often asymptomatic, symptoms of Helicobacter pylori infection can mimic those of other gastrointestinal conditions. Diagnosis of H. pylori infection relies on a combination of invasive and noninvasive methods, given the absence of a single definitive diagnostic tool.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection

Prevalent Cases of Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Key Companies

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pernix Therapeutics, Eisai Co, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, RaQualia Pharma, HKinno.N, SCG Cell Therapy, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Infan Industria Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional, Cinclus Pharma, Sequella, Servatus, TrioMedicine, and others.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Therapies

Finafloxacin, Tegoprazan/RQ00000004, SCG321, R435/R529, Oral Aroeira/Amoxicillin/Claritromycin, Linaprazan glurate, SQ109, SVT-1C4610, Ceclezepide, and others.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Treatment Market Treatment Market

As the first line of Helicobacter pylori infection treatment, most treatment guidelines recommend triple therapies, which combine antibiotics with either antisecretories or PPIs or other acid-regulating agents. Monotherapies are ineffective because stomach acidity reduces antibiotic efficacy. Furthermore, antibiotic resistance has exacerbated the situation, with only a few antibiotics active against H. pylori, including clarithromycin, amoxicillin, metronidazole, fluoroquinolones (levofloxacin and norfloxacin), tetracycline, and rifabutin.

The majority of international guidelines for treating Helicobacter pylori infection recommend triple therapy as the first-line treatment. For 1-2 weeks, a PPI combined with clarithromycin and amoxicillin is administered. If followed for 14 days, the regimen has a higher eradication rate of >95%; however, growing clarithromycin resistance is a cause for concern, as eradication rates have dropped to 80%.

Moreover, TAKECAB (vonoprazan) was approved in Japan almost a decade ago by Takeda and Otsuka. It is a novel antisecretory drug used to treat acid-related diseases that is more potent and has a longer duration of action than PPIs. Several Japanese studies have found that the P-CAB regimen outperforms the PPI regimens in treating clarithromycin-resistant H. pylori strains.

Furthermore, the US FDA has also approved several combination therapies, including NEXIUM and PREVPAC from Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and PYLERA from AbbVie. TALICIA, a rifabutin-based therapy developed by RedHill Biopharma, is widely used as a second-line Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals' P-CAB combination, VOQUEZNA, as triple and dual pak, was approved by the US FDA in 2022.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Dynamics

The landscape of the Helicobacter pylori infection market is poised for transformation in the forthcoming years. With various treatment regimens like bismuth, sequential therapy, and concurrent therapy now accessible, there's a drive to enhance treatment efficacy and surmount the constraints of the traditional Clarithromycin-based triple therapy. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic methods are facilitating more precise identification of H. pylori infection, thereby improving the management of associated diseases.

Given the substantial prevalence of H. pylori infection, pharmaceutical firms see a significant opportunity to develop prophylactic or therapeutic vaccines, which could further stimulate market growth. Additionally, there's potential for the future development of more practical and reliable diagnostic modalities for H. pylori infection.

However, certain factors impede the expansion of the Helicobacter pylori infection market. Therapies such as dual therapy with a PPI and AMOX, though historically used, exhibit poor success rates, leading to their neglect despite being among the first-line regimens for H. pylori eradication.

Moreover, the absence of novel mid or late-stage therapies in the H. pylori pipeline and the predominance of trials focused on refining existing combinations limit innovation in the field. Current epidemiological data on H. pylori infection at a country-specific level remains scarce, relying largely on prevalence rates from previous studies. Additionally, the rise in antibiotic resistance contributes to lower eradication rates, complicating treatment and increasing the risk of re-infection.

Furthermore, the absence of breakthrough antimicrobial therapies for H. pylori exacerbates the challenge of effective treatment, with most new therapies constituting old treatments approved in novel combinations, save for vonoprazan. The introduction of generics further complicates the market dynamics by impacting sales of approved therapies and, consequently, total market revenue. The prevalence of generics skews and distorts the Helicobacter pylori infection market, restraining its growth potential.

Scope of the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Companies: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pernix Therapeutics, Eisai Co, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, RaQualia Pharma, HKinno.N, SCG Cell Therapy, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Infan Industria Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional, Cinclus Pharma, Sequella, Servatus, TrioMedicine, and others

Key Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Therapies: Finafloxacin, Tegoprazan/RQ00000004, SCG321, R435/R529, Oral Aroeira/Amoxicillin/Claritromycin, Linaprazan glurate, SQ109, SVT-1C4610, Ceclezepide, and others

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection current marketed and Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection emerging therapies

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Dynamics: Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market drivers and Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection

3. SWOT analysis of Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection

4. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection

9. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Unmet Needs

11. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Emerging Therapies

12. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Drivers

16. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Market Barriers

17. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Appendix

18. Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

