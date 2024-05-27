Qriarlabs To Launch 3 Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Products At Identiverse 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- QriarLabs is set to launch three groundbreaking Identity and Access Management products from their new cybersecurity portfolio at this year's Identiverse in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Florida-based cybersecurity firm, Qriar , will be the exclusive distributor of QriarLabs products in the United States. This launch will highlight the integration of QriarLabs' latest innovations: QSCIM, QID, and QAP.



"At QriarLabs, we are anticipating the future needs of the cybersecurity industry," says Almir Menezes, CEO of Qriar. "The international launch of this product suite in Dubai and Brazil surpassed our expectations. The time for innovation is now, and there is no better place to unveil our commitment to that than at Identiverse."



QriarLabs has developed three new products using proprietary technology to revolutionize the approach to IAM. These products aim to set new standards in efficiency, reliability, and technological advancement, marking a significant milestone in organizational cybersecurity.



- QSCIM introduces a new way of provisioning and de-provisioning users' identity data across several sources and destinations.

- QID offers a consolidated and unified platform to manage distributed identities/SSI and verifiable credentials.

- QAP introduces new perspectives and critical features for organizations managing their APIs.



These innovations are set to showcase the practical applications of QriarLabs' technology in enhancing traditional industries. By integrating their proprietary technology, QriarLabs aims to bring unprecedented efficiency and quality control to operational processes.



"Our new QriarLabs products-QSCIM, QID, and QAP-are designed to address the most pressing security challenges faced by organizations, ensuring protection and seamless integration," says Edgar Silva, Co-Founder of QriarLabs.



QriarLabs is a proud participant of Identiverse. Visit them at their booth or online at qriarlabs.



ABOUT Qriar: Qriar is a worldwide enterprise specializing in cybersecurity, providing efficient and secure solutions for connecting individuals and devices to valuable data and information. Our core focus lies in developing, integrating, implementing, and customizing cutting-edge solutions in Identity and Access Management, Security, and API Management. As authorized and trusted IBM partners, we have the authority to distribute their products and deliver specialized services globally.



ABOUT QriarLabs: QriarLabs is revolutionizing the way organizations manage identity and access, empowering them with cutting-edge technologies that enhance security, streamline operations, and elevate user experiences worldwide.



###

Megan O'Hare

Wing Woman Brands

+1 813-758-6772

...