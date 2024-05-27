Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size & Share To Surpass $$243.4 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market SIZE SHARES

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The liquefied petroleum gas market size was valued at $130.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is obtained from compression and cooling of two gases named propane and butane, which are formed from oil wells. Liquefied petroleum gas is mostly used as fuel for cooking, heating, and transportation fuel. LPG is nontoxic, non-corrosive, and clean as compared to gasoline.

Download sample report with Industry Insights:

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, construction, and transportation is fueling the growth of the liquefied petroleum gas market during the forecast period. In addition, advantages associated with liquefied petroleum gas such as clean burning, low maintenance, eco-friendly, and instant heat production is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, disadvantages associated with LPG such as hazardous, more consumption, high cost than CNG, higher ignition temperature, and high installation cost of refineries are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Depending on the source, non-associated gas segment held the highest market share of about 52.4% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the liquefied petroleum gas market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in production of liquefied petroleum gas from non-associated gas source, which is extracted from natural gas wells. In addition, rise in demand for LPG from various domestic and industrial applications is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market from 2021 to 2030.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report:

On the basis of application, residential segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rise in demand for liquefied petroleum gas from residential applications such as space & water heating, cooking, and power generation. In addition, it provides benefits such as cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly, which further drive the market growth in the coming years.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe garnered the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region.

In addition, liquefied petroleum gas is gaining importance in the construction, food & beverages, manufacturing, residential, agriculture, and transportation industries in the region, owing to government initiatives toward reducing carbon emissions and aim of European Union to be climate neutral by 2050, which, in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the liquefied petroleum gas market in the Europe during the forecast period.

The global market analysis covers in-depth information of the major liquefied petroleum gas industry participants.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:

Key Market Players: operating and profiled in the report include Saudi Arabian Oil Co., China Gas Holdings Ltd., Chevron Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), FLAGA GmbH, Repsol, Kleenheat, Total SE, Reliance Industries Limited, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global liquefied petroleum gas market are JGC Holdings Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., PETRONAS, PetroChina Company Limited, and Qatargas Operating Company Limited.

Key Findings of the Study:

In 2020, the non-associated gas segment accounted for about 52.4% of the share in the global LPG market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2020, the associated gas segment garnered 22.5% liquefied petroleum gas market share in the year 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 7.0% in terms of revenue.

Industrial is the fastest growing application segment in the global liquefied petroleum gas market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2030.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.5%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, LAMEA dominated the global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market with more than 35.9% of the share, in terms of revenue

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other