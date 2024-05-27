Amir Congratulates President Of Dominican Republic

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a congratulatory cable to HE Luis Rodolfo Abinader, the President of the Dominican Republic, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term, wishing him success in his duties and more progress and development for the relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.