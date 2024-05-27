Tanzanian Delegation Explores Jordan's Water Sector Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) - A Tanzanian delegation visited the Ministry of Water and Irrigation to study Jordan's water sector achievements and challenges.During the Monday visit, Ministry Secretary-General Jihad Mahamid highlighted the sector's current state and its challenges, including limited water resources, climate change impacts, migration, and resource attacks, which have reduced the per capita water share to 61 cubic meters annually.Mahamid emphasized the strong relations between Jordan and Tanzania, noting the ongoing cooperation and mutual learning opportunities in the water sector, according to a ministry statement.The Tanzanian delegation expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the informative visit, expressing their appreciation for the insights into Jordan's water management and challenges.