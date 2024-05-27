Jordan, USAID Ink JD15M Deals To Enhance Water Management In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) - The Aqaba Water Company (AWC) signed executive agreements worth JD15 million with local contractors on Monday, funded by a grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreement (FARA) to reduce water losses across Jordan.During the signing ceremony, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud emphasized the ministry's commitment to implementing its strategic plan to reduce water losses and enhance supply efficiency. This includes developing new water networks and improving existing systems to address increased demand and past system imbalances.The first agreement, valued at JD13 million, involves constructing a new 26-kilometer conveyor line for treated water from the Aqaba Waste Water Treatment Plant to the southern industrial zone. This project aims to enhance treated water supply, ensure continuity, and improve system efficiency.It includes modernizing the current supply system, building two treated water tanks with capacities of 7,000 and 5,000 cubic meters, and providing approximately 3 million cubic meters of treated water annually, replacing water currently used for industry and irrigation. This initiative is expected to generate additional annual revenues exceeding JD2 million for AWC.The second agreement, worth JD398,000, provides for engineering supervision services for the new conveyor line, with an implementation period of 300 days from the signing date.The third agreement, valued at JD1.070 million, involves the provision of engineering and technical services to manage AWC projects over 36 months. This agreement aims to involve the local private sector in joint projects and enhance the capabilities of companies in the water sector.Saud reiterated the ministry's dedication to ensuring water security, improving water systems, and meeting the increasing demand while supporting economic modernization efforts in Aqaba. He highlighted the significance of reusing treated water for industrial supply in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, noting its benefits for preserving scarce water resources and protecting the environment in Aqaba and the Gulf.Saud expressed appreciation for USAID's long-term support through FARA, which aims to improve water supply management across Jordan, especially during peak demand periods in summer. The efforts also support the ministry's goal of reducing water loss by 2 percent annually, targeting a 25 percent reduction by 2040.At the signing event, Saud honored Andrew McKim, Director of the Water and Environment Office at USAID, for his distinguished contributions as he concluded his tenure in Jordan. Saud praised the ongoing cooperation with USAID, which has significantly advanced the water sector's ability to address challenges.