Russian Army Killed 548 Children In Ukraine Since Full-Scale Invasion

“More than 1,899 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 27, 2024, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 548 children were killed and more than 1,351 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 532, Kharkiv region - 378, Kherson region - 152, Dnipropetrovsk region - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia region - 108, Mykolaiv region - 105.

On May 25, a 12-year-old girl was killed in Russia's air strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv.

On May 26, two boys, 9 and 12, were injured in the enemy shelling of Bohuslavka village in the Kharkiv region's Izium district.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 26, a farewell ceremony was held in Odesa at the Transfiguration Cathedral for four-year-old Zlata, who was wounded in a missile attack on April 29; doctors fought for the child's life for almost a month.