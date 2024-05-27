President Zelensky Arrives In Spain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Spain for a visit.

This was reported on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

As reported, the program of the visit includes meetings with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI of Spain.

On May 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky postponed all upcoming foreign visits, including a trip to Spain scheduled for May 17, due to Russia's offensive in the northern Kharkiv region. Zelensky was expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Sanchez, following last year's NATO joint declaration, and visit Portugal.