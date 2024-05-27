Creatio Partners With FPT Software To Accelerate No-Code Adoption Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses eliminate technical debt by adopting an easy and cost-efficient way to boost business agility

BOSTON, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with FPT Software, a global IT service provider.As a Global System Integrator for Creatio, FPT will leverage Creatio's no-code platform, extensive industry expertise, and award-winning support program to deliver customized no-code solutions and ensure exceptional customer success worldwide.FPT Software is an established trusted partner. With a vision to promote a new age of no-code, the IT firm is in position to assist partners, customers, and companies worldwide in achieving disruptive digital transformation and propelling new heights through cutting-edge technologies and innovation. The collaboration allows Creatio's customers to leverage FPT Software's highly skilled resource of 1,500 certified low-code/no-code experts, comprehensive services, and large-scale delivery capabilities across 30 countries.“We are seeing a surge in the demand for no-code solutions in the North American market. Our goal is to take away the technical debt for organizations, bringing an easy and cost-efficient way to boost business agility with our digital solutions,” said Dang Tran Phuong, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Americas CEO.“I trust this collaboration will benefit our clients in the region and globally by offering them more comprehensive solutions to navigate the dynamic business and technology landscape."Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio's opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.“Creatio is continually looking to expand its partner ecosystem to provide its customers with the right no-code experts for their digital transformation journey. By partnering with FPT Software, we are set to accelerate the adoption of no-code solutions worldwide, empowering organizations to streamline their workflows and enhance operational efficiency,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About FPT SoftwareFPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.For more information, please visit .

