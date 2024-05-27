Cyclone Remal Leaves Four Dead In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 27 (IANS) At least four people were killed in West Bengal after cyclone Remal hit the state causing widespread disruption and devastation.

Sundarban Affairs Department Minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said that heavy rains uprooted the trees which fell on electric wires.“To repair the wires, two people died as they came in contact with the live wire. One more died after a wall of a dilapidated building fell on him.”

He said that the first two deceased were residents of Memari in the East Burdwan district of West Bengal. The deceased persons have been identified as Fore Singh (64) and his son Tarun Singh (30).

“The third deceased was a resident of the Bibir Bagan area in North Kolkata. He was identified as Mohd Sajib and died due to the collapse of a portion of a wall of a dilapidated building,” Hazra said.

Hazra said that one more death was reported from Mousuni Islands in South 24 Parganas as a tree was uprooted by a strong wind which fell on Renuka Mondal (80).

He said that besides the tragic deaths, some mud houses in the area have also collapsed.“We have distributed tarpaulins and arrangements are being made for the rehabilitation of people. The state administration is also arranging food for them,” Hazra said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been regularly reminding the owners and residents of dilapidated buildings to repair them.“But they conveniently ignore our advice,” Hakim said.