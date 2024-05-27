Ministry: Kuwait, China Hold In Depth Talks On Launching Major Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Monday held in-depth discussions with Chinese officials dealing with means of boosting relations in execution of mega development ventures.

The minister, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, received the Chinese Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Zhang Jianwei, with attendance of the head and members of a Chinese Government's delegation tasked with completing consultation on the joint development projects.

The meeting with the visiting Chinese officials was held at the ministry headquarters, the official statement said, noting that the two sides explored the close bilateral relations, the strategic cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the People's Republic of China, where they also broached "frameworks of boosting and promoting the relations in various sectors and at diverse levels."

The two sides held in-depth discussions, focusing on the necessity to cement the technical, development and economic ties in the realm of executing mega development projects in the State of Kuwait.

Moreover, they addressed the need to offer proposals and the aspired perceptions for attaining aspirations of the supreme political leadership to press ahead with laying foundations of a future plan to launch the common strategic ventures, namely Mina (port) Mubarak Al-Kabeer. (end)

