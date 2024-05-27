Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Saudi King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a condolences cable Monday to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammad Al-Saud. In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with His mercy and grant Al-Saud Family patience and solace. (end) seo

