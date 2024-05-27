Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Saudi King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a condolence cable Monday to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammad Al-Saud. (pickup previous) seo

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.