Discover The Beauty Of Arab Autumn Amidst A GCC Summer

As the summer arrives, Alila Hinu Bay prepares to welcome travelers to enjoy a remarkably cooler climate amidst the monsoon 'Khareef season' taking place from June to September.

The season unfolds in Southern Oman as guests are invited to embrace the mystical charms of the rainy monsoon period featuring dewy drizzles, mesmerizing waterfalls, and lush green landscapes. The ultra-luxury resort, which lays along the shores of Mirbat in Salalah, Oman, is just under two- three hours by plane from most Gulf capitals, with direct flights from DXB International Airport.

While temperatures peak only up to 20 to 25 degree centigrade during Khareef, along with frequent rains, the region comes to life with acres of fresh greenery, waterfalls and endless valleys. Discover the calm waters of Alila Hinu Bay's very own Lagoon and explore the scenic horizon of nature all around with a refreshing Kayak experience. Or head on a 'Journey to Springs and Waterfalls' that brings you to Wadi Darbat and up to the spectacular piedmont of Jabal Samhan

Journey above the clouds at 1800 meters above sea level that descends towards the coast by Wadi Hinna and an unusual 'antigravity spot', driving through winding roads and rugged hulls to Tawi Ateer Cave, known to be one of the world's largest solvent sinkholes, and sample one of Alila Hinu Bay's signature picnics arranged by the lake for the ultimate sanctuary after a satisfying hike.

Unwind at Spa Alila for a favored 150-minute 'Timeless Frankincense Signature Escape' treatment, inclusive of Salalah Pure Luban oils and ceremonial methods, to harmonise the body and re-center nerves and mind.

As the night sets in, embark on a gastronomical twilight experience tailored to your personal preferences at SeaSalt Beach and experience a once in a lifetime starlit sky, dining by a gentle crisp breeze and mouthwatering Omani delicacies including abalone, sustainably sourced and hailed for its rich taste and unique texture.

There's plenty of nature surrounding the five-star resort with unmatchable adventure, watch in awe as camel's roam around freely or spot graceful flamingos preening. The luxurious resort blends traditional Omani architecture with contemporary detailing, tastefully accentuated by Hinu Bay's untouched, rugged beauty. With 112 relaxing rooms and spacious villas with private pools, experience the true meaning of an 'escape' where luxury and adventure go together.