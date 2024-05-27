Two Pakistani Soldiers, Including Senior Officers, Killed In Peshawar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani media, amidst ongoing insecurity in the country, have reported that as a result of clashes between militants and security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least two members of the Pakistani army and five militants have been killed.

The Pakistani newspaper Dawn, in a report published on Sunday, May 26, cited a statement from the country's army, stating that two military personnel, including a senior army member, were killed in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As a result of this clash, five militants were also killed, although their affiliation with militant groups has not been identified.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are northern provinces of Pakistan that lie along the Durand Line and have been the sites of most security incidents in recent years.

In April 2023, Pakistan's National Security Council announced a comprehensive operation to eliminate terrorism and stated in a declaration that“a comprehensive and extensive operation with efforts at political, diplomatic, security, economic, and social levels will be initiated to eradicate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms.”

Recently, security officials in the country announced that as a result of operations over the past month aimed at suppressing terrorist groups near the Durand Line in Balochistan province, 29 militants have been killed.

It is noteworthy that insecurity in Pakistan has reached its peak, and militant groups, including TTP, have increased their attacks in various parts of the country.

