U.S. Kids And Infant Probiotics Market To Reach $370.89 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market by Age Group (Baby/Infant, and Kids), Form (Liquid, Powder, Chewable, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Departmental Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, And E-Commerce): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032." According to the report, the U.S. kids and infant probiotics market was valued at $159.24 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $370.89 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The demand for U.S. infant and kids' probiotics is driven by the increase in awareness among parents about the importance of early childhood gut health and the benefits of probiotics in promoting digestive wellness. Rise in incidences of digestive disorders among infants and children have fueled the need for effective solutions. In addition, the preference for natural remedies and preventive healthcare measures contributes to the growing demand. Expansion of product offerings, including innovative formulations tailored for young demographics, and a growing infant population further propel growth, ensuring a sustained surge in demand for the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market.

The baby/infant segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the baby/infant segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the U.S. kids and infant probiotics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in health consciousness among parents, which encourages them to seek ways to support the well-being of their infants from an early age. In addition, pediatricians often recommend probiotics for infants to promote digestive health and prevent conditions such as infant colic and eczema. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding the benefits of probiotics in supporting infants' developing immune systems has helped drive the demand for probiotics.

The liquid segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the U.S. kids and infant probiotics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Brands such as Humarian, Mommy's Bliss, Culturelle, and Gerber offer exclusive liquid formulas with effective probiotic strains. 5 to 8 drops are recommended depending on age, which may vary based on different brands present in the market. These supplements are now available in various flavors such as grapes, orange, and mixed berries, which help enhance the taste of the product. Moreover, liquid probiotics addresses concerns of parents regarding administration of probiotic supplements to young children, as they can be easily added to food or drinks.

The retail pharmacies/drug stores segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies/drug stores channel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Parents often rely on these outlets as probiotics can be obtained alongside other child-related products and medications. In addition, the expertise and guidance of pharmacists provide reassurance to parents seeking the most suitable probiotic products for their children. Moreover, pharmacies frequently run promotions and loyalty programs, which encourage customers to make repeat purchases. Furthermore, stringent regulations governing the sale of healthcare products ensure product quality and safety, enhancing consumer trust in pharmacy-sold probiotics.

Leading Market Players: -

.Gerber Products Company

.BioGaia

.i-Health, Inc

.Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

.LoveBug Nutrition

.NOW Foods

.Mama's Select

.Metagenics

.Zarbees, Inc.

.Hyperbiotics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

