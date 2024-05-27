Bitget Poolx: A Chance For MON Tokens With Stake-To-Mine Rewards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Mon Protocol based MON tokens on its PoolX platform. With this, users can now stake BGB or USDT and potentially earn free tokens on the platform. This allows users to stake specific coins to potentially earn popular tokens. The stake-to-mine period on PoolX for MON tokens is currently live users can visit the platform to participate.

Each PoolX project features one or more mining pools, with token rewards distributed hourly based on participants' staking volume. In PoolX hourly snapshots of staked amounts are taken to ensure accurate calculations of users' proportionate shares and rewards. Each mining pool on PoolX calculates its Annual Percentage Rate (APR) separately, providing users with diverse opportunities to maximize their potential token earnings. Furthermore, users enjoy the flexibility to redeem the staked tokens at any time, with staked assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period ends.

Mon Protocol aims to be the leading publisher of blockchain-native IPs and gamers. Mon Protocol launched with the Pixelmon gaming IP as its founding partner and has since built a large community of web3-savvy gamers and fans. Its platform enables blockchain-native projects to reach larger bases of gamers and fans while building stronger IPs by rewarding loyal communities and including them in the IP's long-term success through fractionalized ownership. MON will be issued as an ERC-20 token. At the token genesis event (TGE), 1 billion MON tokens will be created, establishing this as the final token supply.

Bitget lists high-potential tokens in its innovation zone to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of MON in Bitget's spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending high-potential low-cap tokens.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

