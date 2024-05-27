(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Numbeo's latest global crime index presents a stark urban landscape, showing Caracas, Venezuela at the top.



The index also places three Brazilian cities-Rio de Janeiro , Fortaleza, and Salvador-among the top ten, signaling major safety concerns for Brazil.



This nation ranks second, just after the United States, in the number of cities on this alarming list.



The Crime Index by City 2024 reveals that Brazil has eight cities among the top 50 most dangerous globally.



These include Recife, Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Campinas, and Belo Horizonte, emphasizing the widespread issue of urban crime.



The United States leads with the most cities listed, starting with Memphis, Tennessee.







Meanwhile, Pretoria, Durban, and Johannesburg in South Africa rank second, third, and fourth, indicating serious safety challenges.



This index serves as more than just a safety benchmark.



It highlights broader socio-economic challenges linked to high crime rates, such as economic disparity and unemployment.



Inadequate law enforcement also affects many global urban areas.



Numbeo collects data on various aspects including cost of living, health quality, and housing.



This dat helps policymakers and residents understand and address high crime rates in their cities.



By highlighting these areas, the index raises awareness and drives action to improve urban safety and quality of life.



This makes it a vital tool for global and local policy development and urban planning.

Global Ranking Reveals World's Most Dangerous Cities, Including Brazil

The most dangerous cities in the world:



1. Caracas, Venezuela

2. Pretoria, South Africa

3. Durban, South Africa

4. Johannesburg, South Africa

5. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

6. San Pedro Sula, Honduras

7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8. Port Elizabeth, South Africa

9. Fortaleza, Brazil

10. Salvador, Brazil

11. Memphis, TN, United States

12. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

13. Recife, Brazil

14. Rosario, Argentina

15. Baltimore, MD, United States

16. Guayaquil, Ecuador

17. Detroit, MI, United States

18. Cape Town, South Africa

19. Tijuana, Mexico

20. Albuquerque, NM, United States

21. Cali, Colombia

22. Lima, Peru

23. Porto Alegre, Brazil

24. Damascus, Syria

25. São Paulo, Brazil

26. Alice Springs, Australia

27. Saint Louis, MO, United States

28. Oakland, CA, United States

29. San Juan, Puerto Rico

30. Milwaukee, WI, United States

31. Lagos, Nigeria

32. Mexico City, Mexico

33. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

34. Windhoek, Namibia

35. New Orleans, LA, United States

36. Bogota, Colombia

37. Chicago, IL, United States

38. Campinas, Brazil

39. Philadelphia, PA, United States

40. Marseille, France

41. Coventry, United Kingdom

42. Manila, Philippines

43. Atlanta, GA, United States

44. Birmingham, United Kingdom

45. Buenos Aires, Argentina

46. Houston, TX, United States

47. Belo Horizonte, Brazil

48. Quito, Ecuador

49. Dhaka, Bangladesh

50. Santiago, Chile



Numbeo collects data on various aspects including cost of living, health quality, and housing.

MENAFN27052024007421016031ID1108261230