Global Ranking Reveals World’S Most Dangerous Cities, Including Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Numbeo's latest global crime index presents a stark urban landscape, showing Caracas, Venezuela at the top.
The index also places three Brazilian cities-Rio de Janeiro , Fortaleza, and Salvador-among the top ten, signaling major safety concerns for Brazil.
This nation ranks second, just after the United States, in the number of cities on this alarming list.
The Crime Index by City 2024 reveals that Brazil has eight cities among the top 50 most dangerous globally.
These include Recife, Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Campinas, and Belo Horizonte, emphasizing the widespread issue of urban crime.
The United States leads with the most cities listed, starting with Memphis, Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Pretoria, Durban, and Johannesburg in South Africa rank second, third, and fourth, indicating serious safety challenges.
This index serves as more than just a safety benchmark.
It highlights broader socio-economic challenges linked to high crime rates, such as economic disparity and unemployment.
Inadequate law enforcement also affects many global urban areas.
Numbeo collects data on various aspects including cost of living, health quality, and housing.
This dat helps policymakers and residents understand and address high crime rates in their cities.
By highlighting these areas, the index raises awareness and drives action to improve urban safety and quality of life.
This makes it a vital tool for global and local policy development and urban planning.
The most dangerous cities in the world:
1. Caracas, Venezuela
2. Pretoria, South Africa
3. Durban, South Africa
4. Johannesburg, South Africa
5. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
6. San Pedro Sula, Honduras
7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
8. Port Elizabeth, South Africa
9. Fortaleza, Brazil
10. Salvador, Brazil
11. Memphis, TN, United States
12. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
13. Recife, Brazil
14. Rosario, Argentina
15. Baltimore, MD, United States
16. Guayaquil, Ecuador
17. Detroit, MI, United States
18. Cape Town, South Africa
19. Tijuana, Mexico
20. Albuquerque, NM, United States
21. Cali, Colombia
22. Lima, Peru
23. Porto Alegre, Brazil
24. Damascus, Syria
25. São Paulo, Brazil
26. Alice Springs, Australia
27. Saint Louis, MO, United States
28. Oakland, CA, United States
29. San Juan, Puerto Rico
30. Milwaukee, WI, United States
31. Lagos, Nigeria
32. Mexico City, Mexico
33. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
34. Windhoek, Namibia
35. New Orleans, LA, United States
36. Bogota, Colombia
37. Chicago, IL, United States
38. Campinas, Brazil
39. Philadelphia, PA, United States
40. Marseille, France
41. Coventry, United Kingdom
42. Manila, Philippines
43. Atlanta, GA, United States
44. Birmingham, United Kingdom
45. Buenos Aires, Argentina
46. Houston, TX, United States
47. Belo Horizonte, Brazil
48. Quito, Ecuador
49. Dhaka, Bangladesh
50. Santiago, Chile
