(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid rising geopolitical tensions and economic shifts, gold prices have reached unprecedented heights, recently surpassing $2,400 per troy ounce.



Projections suggest they might exceed $2,500 this year. This increase highlights gold's enduring appeal, boosted by substantial purchases from central banks, especially China's .



China has aggressively added to its reserves, now nearing 2,300 tons after 17 months of consistent buying.



During times of global instability, gold's status as a "safe haven" asset becomes particularly attractive.



Events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and recent Middle Eastern conflicts have spurred a gold rush.



From early March to mid-April 2024, gold prices surged 18%, gaining about $400 due to these crises.



Analysts point to several factors driving the rise in gold prices: escalating global inflation, especially in the U.S., and heightened geopolitical risks.







Central banks have increased their gold holdings in response to these factors.



The depletion of significant gold mines has shifted production to costlier, marginal mines.



Persistent inflation and expansive monetary policies by central banks, notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, further fuel demand for gold.



The economic impact of the pandemic and global deglobalization trends have also enhanced gold's allure.



The gold mining industry is at a critical point, grappling with reduced output from existing mines amid low investment in new projects.



This situation suggests a prolonged mining cycle that could elevate gold prices to between $3,000 and $4,000.



Global Tensions and Economic Policies Propel Gold to Record Prices

Currently, annual gold production tops 150 million troy ounces, mainly from mining (75%), supplemented by recycling.



The jewelry industry consumes nearly half of this output, with the rest going to central banks for crafting coins, bars, high-tech products, financial assets, and industrial applications.



Central banks purchased nearly a quarter of the gold produced last year to bolster their reserves.



Strong buying continued into the first quarter of 2024.



The mix of U.S. financial challenges, rising interest rates, and strategic reserve accumulation by countries like China creates a ripe environment for further increases in gold prices.



This complex interplay of global economic policies, central bank activities, and geopolitical events continues to position gold as a vital indicator of economic stability and investor sentiment.

