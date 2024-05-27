(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rhadi Ferguson Four Gold Medals at USA Judo Nationals

Rhadi, Rhadi and Rufus II At Rufus' Black Belt Ceremony

14-Year-Old South Florida Judo Phenom Rhadi Ferguson Jr. Gains National Attention in Wrestling Community

- 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi FergusonTAMPA, FL, US, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rhadi Ferguson Jr., a 14-year-old Judo prodigy from South Florida, is rapidly gaining attention and acclaim within the national wrestling community. Known for her exceptional skills and dedication, Rhadi Jr. is making waves not only in Judo but also in wrestling, showcasing her versatility and athletic prowess.Rhadi Jr., who trains under the expert guidance of her father, 2004 Judo Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, has been a standout athlete in Judo from a young age. Dr. Ferguson, a former Division 1 wrestler at Howard University, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Rhadi Jr.'s training, which includes Judo, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.Her recent successes at the USA Judo National Championships have further cemented her reputation as a formidable competitor. In addition to her Judo accomplishments, Rhadi Jr. has qualified for the USA Wrestling 14U National Duals, demonstrating her remarkable talent in both sports.The national wrestling community has taken notice of Rhadi Jr.'s impressive achievements and potential. Her dedication to rigorous training routines, which include 2-a-day practices, has been a significant factor in her rapid rise. Rhadi Jr.'s commitment and passion for the mat have been evident since she began her training at the age of three."Rhadi Jr. has always shown incredible discipline and a love for competition," said Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. "Her ability to excel in Judo, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a testament to her hard work and determination. It's exciting to see her gain recognition and support from the national wrestling community."As Rhadi Jr. continues to balance her academic and athletic commitments, her future in both Judo and wrestling looks exceedingly bright. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to young athletes everywhere, demonstrating that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible.

