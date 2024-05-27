Global D-Dimer Testing Market Was Valued At US$ 1,500.27 Million In 2023 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The D-dimer testing market has seen significant growth and is poised to continue its upward trajectory. Valued at US$ 1,500.27 million in 2023, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,269.31 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% from 2024 to 2032.For further inquiries or to request a sample report, please contact:-D-dimer tests are crucial for the diagnosis of thrombosis, aiding in the detection of blood clotting disorders such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). The increasing prevalence of these conditions, coupled with the growing awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies, is driving the market growth.The rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to clotting disorders, and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases are significant factors contributing to the demand for D-dimer testing. Additionally, the adoption of point-of-care testing and the integration of advanced technologies in diagnostic devices are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of these tests, further propelling market expansion.As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the D-dimer testing market is expected to witness innovations and improvements in test accuracy, speed, and accessibility. Key players in the market are focusing on research and development to introduce advanced diagnostic solutions, ensuring better patient outcomes and expanding their market presence.Abbott LaboratoriesAdvy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.BioMerieuxBio-Rad Laboratories Inc.Beckman Coulter, Inc.F Hoffmann-La Roche LtdHenry Schein Inc.HyTest LtdLumiraDxMerck KGaASiemens HealthineersSysmex CorporationThermo Fisher ScientificOther Prominent PlayersFor further information and detailed insights into:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Testing MethodLaboratoryClinical Chemistry AnalyzerCoagulation AnalyzerPoint-Of-CareBy ApplicationDeep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)Disseminated intravascular Coagulation (DIC)Pulmonary Embolism (PE)StrokeBy End UserHospitals & ClinicsDiagnostic CentersResearch InstitutionsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)Saudi ArabiaSouth AfricaUAERest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

