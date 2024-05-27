Tissue Expanders Market Expected To Reach $1.2 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global tissue expanders market was valued at $671.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,180.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Alarming rise in number of facial aesthetic procedure, increase in number of product launch and product approval by different key players and increase in awareness regarding aesthetic procedure among the young population leads to the growth of tissue expanders market.

Factors that drive the growth of the tissue expanders market include rise in number of product launches and product approvals for tissue expanders, increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries for improvement in aesthetic appearance. For instance, in 2020, according to American Society of Plastic Surgery, it was reported that around 137,808 breast reconstruction surgeries were performed in the U.S. Thus, rise in number of breast reconstruction surgeries drives the demand for tissue expanders. Thus, this factor is anticipated to drive the growth of tissue expanders market.

Drivers:

Rise in number of cosmetic surgeries

Increase in the prevalence of breast cancer

Rise in awareness among people regarding scalp reconstruction, breast reconstruction, oral and maxillofacial reconstruction and scar repair,

Increase in demand for aesthetic procedure

Opportunities:

Change in lifestyle

Increase in incidence of burn injury

Rise in technological advancement for tissue expander

Restraints:

Side effects such as skin trauma, device malfunction leading to increased operative time, infection, adverse tissue reaction, pain or discomfort

High cost of cosmetic surgeries and devices

Inadequate device sterilization or packaging integrity may cause infection that may lead to additional surgical procedures

Key Takeaways:

Rise in the demand of tissue expanders for burn repair, scar repair and breast reconstruction.

The rectangular segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

North America tissue expanders market size is expected grow during the forecast period.

Tissue Expanders Market Segments:

By Lesion Site:

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Others

Application:

Breast reconstruction

Facial reconstruction

Others

By Product Shape:

Rectangular

Crescent

Round

Others

By End User:

Others

Hospitals

Cosmetic Clinics

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

