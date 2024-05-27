India Contrast Media Market Expected To Surpass US$ 220.8 Million By 2032, Growing At A 4.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The India Contrast Media Market , which was valued at US$ 147.3 million in 2022, is anticipated to exceed US$ 220.8 million by 2032, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
This significant growth is driven by increasing advancements in medical imaging technologies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an expanding geriatric population. The enhanced adoption of contrast media in diagnostic imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scans, and X-rays has further accelerated market expansion.
Market analysts attribute this positive trend to heightened awareness regarding early disease detection and diagnosis, improved healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services across the country. Furthermore, the ongoing developments in contrast agents, offering higher precision and safety, are expected to fuel market growth.
As healthcare providers and diagnostic centers continue to integrate advanced imaging technologies, the demand for contrast media is set to rise. Key industry players are also focusing on strategic collaborations and product innovations to cater to the evolving needs of the market.
Allex Medical Systems
Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Bayer AG
Bracco Imaging S.p.A.
Cadila Healthcare Limited
Cipla Limited
Congruent Pharmachem Private Limited
GE Healthcare
Guerbet Group
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd.
Lifecura Pharma
Lupin Limited
Medicon Lifesciences
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Category
Low osmolality contrast media (LOCM)
High osmolality contrast media (HOCM)
By Type
Iodinated
Gadolinium Based
Others
By Modality
X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Macrocyclic
Linear
By Application
Oncology
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Others
Cardiology
Neurology
Inflammations
Others
