India Contrast Media Market Expected To Surpass US$ 220.8 Million By 2032, Growing At A 4.6% CAGR

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The India Contrast Media Market , which was valued at US$ 147.3 million in 2022, is anticipated to exceed US$ 220.8 million by 2032, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:-This significant growth is driven by increasing advancements in medical imaging technologies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an expanding geriatric population. The enhanced adoption of contrast media in diagnostic imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scans, and X-rays has further accelerated market expansion.Market analysts attribute this positive trend to heightened awareness regarding early disease detection and diagnosis, improved healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services across the country. Furthermore, the ongoing developments in contrast agents, offering higher precision and safety, are expected to fuel market growth.As healthcare providers and diagnostic centers continue to integrate advanced imaging technologies, the demand for contrast media is set to rise. Key industry players are also focusing on strategic collaborations and product innovations to cater to the evolving needs of the market.Allex Medical SystemsAurobindo Pharma LimitedBayer AGBracco Imaging S.p.A.Cadila Healthcare LimitedCipla LimitedCongruent Pharmachem Private LimitedGE HealthcareGuerbet GroupJ.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd.Lifecura PharmaLupin LimitedMedicon LifesciencesSun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Other Prominent PlayersFor more information about the report, please visit:-Market Segmentation Overview:By CategoryLow osmolality contrast media (LOCM)High osmolality contrast media (HOCM)By TypeIodinatedGadolinium BasedOthersBy ModalityX-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)MacrocyclicLinearBy ApplicationOncologyLung CancerBreast CancerOthersCardiologyNeurologyInflammationsOthersDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

