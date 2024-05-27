Emirates, Viva Aerobus Establish Interline Partnership

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates and Viva Aerobus have signed an interline agreement to enhance connectivity for passengers travelling to Mexico. The partnership will boost access to a host of points in Mexico, allowing Emirates customers to travel onwards from Mexico City to 21 domestic points, while enjoying the convenience of a single baggage policy utilising both airlines on a single ticket.

The interline agreement also unlocks more international routes for Emirates customers, providing 20 convenient flight options connecting six points in Mexico and some popular American cities.

Travellers booked on flights from Dubai to Mexico City can choose to fly to 21 additional domestic destinations such as Acapulco, Cancun, Guadalajara and Monterrey, to name a few. The interline network also includes direct flights from US points including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando and Miami to select Mexican destinations, Additionally, travellers from Mexico City can conveniently fly direct to Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York JFK or San Antonio.

Emirates launched its services to Mexico City in 2019 and the airline currently provides daily flights to the Mexican capital via Barcelona, utilising the Boeing 777-200LR.

Viva Aerobus' fleet is comprised of 83 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft with an average age of 5.45 years, making it the most modern fleet in Mexico and the 5th youngest in all of Latin America.

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements in place with 161 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners.

