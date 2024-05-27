Urban Development Projects Launched In Najaf

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani has inaugurated the execution of urban development projects in the southwestern area of the Al-Haidari Shrine during his visit to Najaf on this week.

The visit is part of his regular provincial tours to oversee services and prioritize infrastructure and economic development projects, emphasizing Najaf's unique significance.

Al-Sudani highlighted the government's focus on infrastructure, with specialized teams assigned to the province to overcome obstacles and allocate additional funds. Efforts are underway to complete delayed projects, concentrating on essential infrastructure and service projects to drive development.

One notable project is the multi-level parking garage (Karah Najaf Al-Kabir), aligned with the government's vision to alleviate urban issues in Najaf's center. This includes improving infrastructure, utilizing renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability, and facilitating visitor movement.

Al-Sudani announced approval for several key projects related to the shrine, included in the 2024 budget:



Acquisition of buildings south of the Al-Haidari Shrine: 65 billion dinars [$50 million].

Al-Afaf Women's Hospital: 10.312 billion dinars.

Carpet washing facility for the shrine: 3.406 billion dinars.

Acquisitions for southern shrine development: 75 billion dinars.

Prophet's Tunnel project: 12 billion dinars.

Tusi Tunnel and Farewell Square: 16.4 billion dinars.

Air conditioning for the shrine and Abu Talib's corridor: 11 billion dinars. Equipment for Al-Afaf Hospital: 11 billion dinars.

The multi-level parking garage consists of eight floors with a capacity of 2,500 vehicles, designed to maintain Najaf's architectural identity. It features a tunnel connecting the new Al-Hujja Street with the shrine, along with tourist and recreational facilities.

(Source: PMO)

