Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Massacres In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 27 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday the continuing of the massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against innocent civilians displaced in camps northwest of Rafah city.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the assault on camps near UNRWA warehouses was a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws on part of the Israeli occupation forces.

The Kingdom categorically denounces this action, affirmed the statement, which called on the international community to put an immediate end to the massacres carried out by the occupation before the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people further deteriorates. (end)

