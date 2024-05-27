14-Year-Old Rhadi Ferguson Jr. Triumphs At USA Judo National Championships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rhadi Ferguson Four Gold Medals at USA Judo Nationals

Rhadi with 2 time Olympian Colton Brown

- Rhadi Ferguson, PhDTAMPA, FL, US, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rhadi Ferguson Jr., the daughter of 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, has made a remarkable mark in the world of Judo by winning the USA Judo National Championships in the Brown Belt division. At just 14 years old, Rhadi Jr. competed at the Senior National Championships for the first time and astonishingly secured four gold medals in a single day.Rhadi Jr., an incoming freshman at Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida, has not only excelled in Judo but has also demonstrated her versatility and athletic prowess by qualifying for the USA Wrestling 14U National Duals this summer. Her dedication to the sport is evident, having committed to rigorous training routines, including 2-a-day practices, since the tender age of three.As a proud member of Tampa Florida Judo , Rhadi Jr. trains under the guidance of her father, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, who serves as the head Judo coach. Her achievements are a testament to her hard work, passion, and the supportive environment fostered by her family and coaching team."I am incredibly proud of Rhadi Jr.'s accomplishments," said Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. "Her dedication, discipline, and love for the sport have propelled her to this incredible success. Watching her grow and excel both on and off the mat, a her father and coach, has been an absolute joy."Rhadi Jr.'s recent victories at the USA Judo National Championships highlight her potential as a rising star in the sport. As she continues to balance her academic and athletic commitments, her future in Judo and wrestling looks exceedingly bright.

