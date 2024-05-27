Peanut Allergy Market Size Is Expected To Grow By 2032, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peanut Allergy market Size

Peanut Allergy market Insights, Epidemiology, Forecast 2032

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's "Peanut Allergy market Insights, Epidemiology, and market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Peanut Allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peanut Allergy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Peanut Allergy market Report

.As per DelveInsight's assessments, females are slightly more affected by peanut allergy than males in EU4 and the UK. In 2023, more than 50% of peanut allergy cases were accounted by females.

.Among the treated cases in the United States, nearly 70% cases contributed to anaphylactic treatment.

.In the United States, severity-specific cases of peanut allergy in 2023 were ~2,000,000 and ~4,000,000 for mild-moderate and severe cases, respectively.

.In 2023, more than 70% cases of peanut allergy were observed for ≥18 years, which was followed by 4–11 years of age group in the United states.

.The leading Peanut Allergy Companies working in the market include Regeneron, Novartis, DBV Technology, Nestle Health Sciences, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, and many others.

.Promising Peanut Allergy Therapies in the various stages of development include VE416, VLP Peanut, CNP-201, Peanut SLIT-tablet, DBV712, AR101, Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib, Omalizumab, ADP101, and others.

.May 2024:- Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc.- A Phase 1/2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of ADP101 for Oral Immunotherapy in Food-Allergic Children and Adults (The Harmony Study). The purpose of this study is to assess the efficacy and safety of ADP101 in food allergic children and adults.

.March 2024:- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)- Follow up of Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) Participants and Their Families: LEAP Trio (ITN070AD). This prospective, cross-sectional study was designed to improve understanding of how early-life introduction of peanuts may promote the maintenance of tolerance in adolescence and will serve as an additional safety evaluation of the original nutritional intervention.

Peanut Allergy Overview

A peanut allergy is an immune system reaction to proteins found in peanuts. It can be a severe and potentially life-threatening condition. When someone with a peanut allergy eats peanuts or food containing peanuts, their immune system identifies the proteins as harmful invaders and triggers a response. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include itching, hives, swelling, difficulty breathing, and in some cases, anaphylaxis, which is a sudden and severe allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention. Peanut allergies are typically lifelong and are managed by avoiding peanuts and carrying medications like epinephrine (EpiPen) in case of accidental exposure.

Peanut Allergy Epidemiology Insights

.Total Peanut Allergy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Peanut Allergy Gender-specific Cases

.Peanut Allergy Age-specific Cases

.Peanut Allergy Severity-specific Cases

.Peanut Allergy Treated Cases

Peanut Allergy Market Insights

Peanut avoidance was considered the first line of treatment for anyone at risk of developing a peanut allergy. However, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) completely overturned their recommendations for children at risk of peanut allergy in 2017 after the Learning Early About Peanut allergy (LEAP) trial presented that children at great risk for having peanut allergy were less likely to progress an allergy if they were exposed to peanuts within their first 12 months of life. The present market consists of antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, steroids, and bronchodilators prescribed to patients with mild and moderate to severe cases of peanut allergy for anaphylaxis management

Peanut Allergy Emerging Therapy Assessment

.VIASKIN Peanut/DBV712: DBV Technologies

It is a novel epicutaneous immunotherapy applied to the skin via an adhesive patch that is intended to reduce the risk for reactions to accidental peanut ingestion. VIASKIN skin patches gradually supply allergenic proteins to Langerhans cells, which are found in the skin.

.PVX108: Aravax

Aravax's PVX108 is a novel, highly differentiated therapy developed using the company's platform technology. It contains short peptides mimicking key regions from those proteins which can be used to retrain the immune system to tolerate peanuts but are too small to trigger allergic reactions.

.Remibrutinib (LOU064): Novartis

Remibrutinib is an investigational highly selective, covalent, oral BTK inhibitor that blocks the BTK cascade and prevents the release of histamine that causes itchy hives (wheals) and swelling. It is currently under Phase II trial to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of remibrutinib at three doses versus placebo in adult participants who have a confirmed allergy to peanuts. The efficacy will be measured by the ability of participants to tolerate increasing doses of peanut protein during an oral food challenge after 1 month of study treatmen

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market

Peanut avoidance has always been regarded as the first line of treatment for anyone at risk of developing a peanut allergy. However, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) completely reversed its recommendations for children at risk of peanut allergy after the Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) trial demonstrated that children at high risk of developing a peanut allergy were less likely to develop an allergy if they were exposed to peanuts within the first 12 months of life. Antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, steroids, and bronchodilators are currently used to treat anaphylaxis in patients with mild, moderate, or severe peanut allergies.

Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics

The peanut allergy market has undergone significant dynamics in recent years, reflecting the growing awareness and understanding of this potentially life-threatening condition. With an increasing number of reported cases of peanut allergies, there has been a notable shift in focus towards research, diagnostics, and treatment options. This surge in demand has prompted pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms to invest in the development of innovative therapies, including oral immunotherapies and desensitization techniques.

Scope of the Peanut Allergy Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2019-2032

.Peanut Allergy Companies- Regeneron, Novartis, DBV Technology, Nestle Health Sciences, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, and many others.

.Peanut Allergy Therapies- VE416, VLP Peanut, CNP-201, Peanut SLIT-tablet, DBV712, AR101, Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib, Omalizumab, ADP101, and others.

.Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics: Peanut Allergy Market Drivers and Barriers

.Peanut Allergy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Peanut Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Peanut Allergy

4. Peanut Allergy: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Peanut Allergy: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Peanut Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Peanut Allergy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Peanut Allergy Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Peanut Allergy Treatment

11. Peanut Allergy Marketed Products

12. Peanut Allergy Emerging Therapies

13. Peanut Allergy: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Peanut Allergy Market Outlook

16. Peanut Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. Peanut Allergy KOL Views

18. Peanut Allergy Market Drivers

19. Peanut Allergy Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



