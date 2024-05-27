Sodium Chlorate Price Trend 2024, Chart, Market Analysis, News, Demand, Historical Data And Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "Sodium Chlorate Pricing Report 2024: Price Trend, Chart, Market Analysis, News, Demand, Historical and Forecast Data" delivers a comprehensive analysis of sodium chlorate prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Sodium Chlorate Prices December 2023:

.United States: 790 USD/MT

.China: 695 USD/MT

.Germany: 925 USD/MT

.Brazil: 725 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting sodium chlorate price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

Sodium Chlorate Price Trend- Q4 2023:

The sodium chlorate market, particularly in North America, has been navigating through a downturn in downstream demand, predominantly influenced by the pulp and paper industry's slow pace. This sector, which is typically a robust consumer of sodium chlorate, has not shown the expected levels of activity, thereby impacting the market demand significantly. In addition to this, inventory levels have swelled across the supply chain, adding a bearish tint to market sentiments. Despite the lower natural gas prices, which could have potentially eased production costs, the reduced demand exerted considerable downward pressure on sodium chlorate prices. Thus, the market's trajectory was firmly under the sway of subdued demand, inventory pile-ups, and a less vibrant pulp and paper sector, culminating in a challenging quarter for the sodium chlorate industry.

The global sodium chlorate market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2023. By 2032, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion, at a projected CAGR of 4.70% during 2023-2032. In North America, the downturn was stark, with diminished demand from the paper and pulp industry playing a pivotal role. This reduction in consumption led to increased stockpiles, pressuring the market to lean towards lower pricing despite the potential cost-saving grace of low natural gas prices. The scenario was mirrored in the APAC region, particularly in China, where price adjustments were primarily attributed to high inventory levels, subdued demand, and the ripple effects of destocking activities. The lack of sufficient cost support from feedstock sodium chloride further complicated the market's ability to maintain stable prices.

Europe also felt the weight of reduced demand, particularly from the pulp and paper industry, alongside the impact of high inventory levels and increased feedstock costs. These factors collectively forged a market environment rife with challenges, leading to a noticeable decline in sodium chlorate prices. Germany, for instance, exhibited a significant downturn in prices, reflective of broader European market trend. Furthermore, in South America, the scenario slightly diverged, with the cost of feedstock Sodium Hydroxide and stable energy prices influencing the market. However, like other regions, the demand remained tepid, with high inventories persisting. Brazil's market dynamics were particularly notable, where despite the festival season's potential to spur demand, the high inventory levels and the overarching sluggish demand from the pulp and paper industry led to a decrease in sodium chlorate prices.

Note: The current country list is selective, detailed insights into additional countries can be obtained for clients upon request.

