AI-Weekly Surpasses 20,000 Weekly Readers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Week's News in Artificial Intelligence

The world's #1 online

resource for current news and trends in artificial intelligence.

World's Leading Human-Curated AI News Aggregation Service Celebrates a Major Milestone

- Aaron Di Blasi

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI-Weekly, the world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 20,000 weekly readers.

This significant milestone underscores the growing global interest in AI and highlights AI-Weekly's commitment to providing high-quality, human-curated news and trends to AI professionals, educators, and enthusiasts worldwide.

Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher for AI-Weekly, states,“Reaching over 20,000 weekly readers is a significant achievement for us. It validates our efforts and inspires us to continue delivering high-quality, human-curated AI news and insights each week. We are grateful for the support of our readers, sponsors, and advertisers, and look forward to future milestones.”

About AI-Weekly

AI-Weekly is the world's leading weekly newsletter for keeping up on all of the latest news and trends in artificial intelligence each week. The newsletter aggregates and curates a wide range of AI-related content, including productivity tips, guides, walk-throughs and explainer videos, in addition to weekly news and trends.

Each article is carefully selected by human editors with decades of experience in technology and journalism to ensure its relevance, timeliness and quality, maintaining some of the highest editorial standards for information dissemination in the AI community today.

Milestone Achievement

"Surpassing 20,000 readers is a testament to the invaluable support that we have received from our dedicated readers, sponsors, and hard-working editorial team. This milestone reflects our ongoing mission to keep the AI community informed and engaged with all of the latest developments in the field each week." added Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher for AI-Weekly.

Content and Services

AI-Weekly provides readers with a complete, human-curated, fully cited, chronological overview of the entire AI news landscape each week, including AI productivity tips, comprehensive guides, step-by-step walk-throughs, and insightful explainer videos, in addition to current news updates. The newsletter is released every Tuesday morning at 6:00 AM ET and is free of charge, making it accessible to everyone.

Reader Engagement and Feedback

AI-Weekly prides itself on its commitment to listening to reader feedback, which plays a crucial role in shaping our editorial decisions. We actively engage with our audience to ensure that AI-Weekly content remains relevant and valuable to our readers.

Ethical and Transparent Use of AI

At AI-Weekly, AI technology is employed to enhance content aggregation and workflow efficiency while ensuring that all final editorial decisions are made by human editors. We adhere to strict ethical guidelines and maintain transparency in our AI use.

Editorial Team

The editorial team at AI-Weekly is led by Aaron Di Blasi, a seasoned media professional with extensive experience in technology, accessibility and artificial intelligence. Under Aaron's leadership, the team leverages their collective expertise to deliver high-quality, non-redundant, human-curated news that readers can trust.

Testimonials

Reader: "AI-Weekly saves me at least a few hours every week by delivering just the most important AI news. I could never find and read all these articles on my own every week. Great service."

Reader: "AI-Weekly is like Feedly in your inbox but with actual people behind it to weed out the garbage. Oh and no monthly fee. Just a simple chronological listing with source citations for each article puts everything into perspective each week. High quality. Time saver. Free. Win."

Reader: "As a busy technology professional AI-Weekly helps keep me informed about AI developments I might not have had the time to discover on my own. AI is moving so fast. It's a crucial resource right now."

Call to Action

AI-Weekly encourages all readers who haven't yet subscribed to join our growing community. Subscribe today at: to have the latest AI news and trends sent directly to your inbox every Tuesday morning at 6:00 AM ET.

Additional Information

Sponsorship opportunities are available to support the ongoing distribution of AI-Weekly. Interested parties can learn more about the benefits of sponsorship and explore the most current issues of AI-Weekly through the AI-Weekly website.

Closing Remarks

In a final statement, Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher for AI-Weekly, concluded "We extend our heartfelt thanks to AI-Weekly readers, sponsors and advertisers for helping us to reach this milestone. Our mission remains: to provide free, ongoing, high-quality, human-curated news and educational resources that cover the artificial intelligence landscape each week. Thank you for being part of our journey."

Growing Interest in AI News

Global interest in AI news is on the rise, and AI-Weekly is at the forefront of meeting that demand. Our human-curated approach ensures that readers receive only high-quality, non-redundant, relevant content each week. A free service that is helping many to navigate the overwhelming amount of information being released about AI today.

Legal Notices

As a newsletter that serves readers all over the world each week AI-Weekly recognizes and adheres to the CAN-SPAM Act (U.S.), The CASL Laws (Canada), and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations of 2003 (UK).

Aaron Di Blasi

Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd.

+1 855-578-6660

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn