Dogli Donates 10% Of App Sales To Leading Non-Profit Organizations To Enhance The Lives Of Dogs

DOGLi, a groundbreaking new dog enrichment app, is proud to support the causes of select non-profit organizations with 10% of the sales proceeds.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DOGLi, the premier dog enrichment app, is proud to announce strategic partnerships with leading non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of dogs. As part of these partnerships, DOGLi will donate 10% of all app sales proceeds to support the vital work of these organizations.

DOGLi has partnered with renowned non-profit organizations such as Jameson Humane in California/USA and Tierschutzverein Kaiserslautern e.V. in Kaiserslautern/Germany to further its mission of promoting the well-being and happiness of dogs everywhere. Through these collaborations, DOGLi aims to amplify the impact of its platform and contribute to positive change in the lives of dogs around the globe.

"We are excited to partner with these esteemed non-profit organizations to make a meaningful difference in the lives of dogs," said Corinne Kaelin, founder of DOGLi. "By joining forces with these organizations, we can work together to create a brighter future for dogs in need and provide them with the love, care, and support they deserve."

In addition to its ongoing commitment to charitable giving, DOGLi remains dedicated to providing dog owners with a comprehensive platform filled with engaging content to enrich the lives of their furry companions. With over 150 videos featuring fun and stimulating activities, DOGLi offers endless opportunities for dogs to learn, play, and thrive.

