THESIS IS NAMED IN NEWSWEEK's LIST OF THE TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thesis Ranked as 31st Among 100 Global Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newsweek today published their annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Thesis was ranked 31st. This is the 2nd annual Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.Paul McConville, Thesis CEO said“An engaged, motivated and supportive workforce is the most powerful asset in successful companies. We are deeply grateful that Thesis has been recognized as a global Most Loved Workplace. As we have rapidly grown our business, promoting ourselves as a Most Loved Workplace has helped us to attract, recruit and retain top talent across all of our hiring geographies.Julianne Barnes, Thesis Head of People & Culture said“We are delighted that Thesis has placed 31st on the 2024 global Most Loved Workplace List. This recognition is reflective of our continued commitment to foster an inclusive and innovative remote first workplace culture. We want to create an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to contribute their best so this is affirmation that we are upholding our core values and mission.How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, employee wellness, diversity, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.Approved Quote from Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper“As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all.” - Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of NewsweekApproved Quote from BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO Louis Carter"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.For the full Newsweek list of 2024's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit .MethodologyBPI measures five primary areas to determine how employees feel about where they work to create the Most Loved Workplaces® list: the level of collaboration at the workplace, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels and career achievement. In consultation with Newsweek editors, BPI also considered employee wellness, diversity, inclusion, career advancement, and other workplace and talent development initiatives.To identify the top 100 companies ranked in this Newsweek publication, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment. Another 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then researched every company on the list to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.About NewsweekNewsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.About Best Practice InstituteBest Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to:Media Contact:Scott BaxtHead of Research, Most Loved Workplace®...+1-917-805-6413

Thesis Communications

Thesis

+1 703-867-1393

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram