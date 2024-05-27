Nescafé Canada Champions The 80-Degree Boil For A Perfect Cup And Sustainable Impact In New Cinematic Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Credit: Nescafé / Courage Inc.

Credit: Nescafé / Courage Inc.

New campaign led by Courage Inc. expands the iconic coffee brand's sustainability platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a new campaign led by AOR Courage Inc., Nescafé is encouraging its consumers to make their daily cup of coffee with water boiled to just 80 degrees. The small change conserves energy, making for a perfect cup and a bigger impact, together.Every second, 5700 cups of Nescafé coffee are consumed globally. When you consider the cumulative amount of energy it takes to bring each pot to a satisfying boil, that's a lot of energy. Nescafé sees each beloved cup of coffee as a chance to make a positive impact on the environment-and it starts by simply bringing the water needed for a delicious cup of Nescafé to 80 degrees celsius instead of 100.“Nescafé is already such an integral part of billions of people's daily routines. And at that scale, even a small sustainable action can have an impact,” said Dhaval Bhatt, founder and co-CCO of Courage.“We wanted to once again show people the power of a simple sustainable action that not only uses less power, but results in a better cup. As win-win as it gets.”A new :60 brand spot titled“80 Degrees” leads the campaign and continues Nescafé's creative relationship with director Omri Cohen, who helmed the brand's award-winning“How the World Says Coffee” and“Jars” short films. In“80 Degrees,” we see how coffee lovers around the globe prepare for their special cup as they wait for their pots to reach an ideal boil. While the settings often change, the feeling of comfort and routine connects each expertly shot scene. The work also visually emphasizes the global Nescafé community and the potentially large impact of such a seemingly small change.“Sustainability has always been at the heart of Nescafé's mission. Our brand's origin story exemplifies this commitment, born out of a desire to reduce waste, while also preserving the delicious taste of coffee,” said Tracey Cooke, CMO and SVP at Nestlé Canada.“With '80 Degrees,' we hope our consumers will see that even small, repeated efforts can create meaningful change in the world.”The campaign will also see further support with OOH, social and paid media.For all campaign related assets, click here .About Courage Inc.Toronto-based creative shop Courage has become one of the fastest-growing independent ad agencies in Canada's history. Founded in 2022, Courage has created internationally celebrated work for a number of iconic brands, including KFC, Nescafé, CIBC and more. Through human-to-human connection and boundary-testing creativity, the agency's guiding mission is to help every partnering brand find their courage.For more information:Shannon Miller, Courage Inc., ...Alexandra Smith, Courage Inc., ...

Shannon Miller

Courage Inc.

+1 407-873-1193

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram