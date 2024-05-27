(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA Judo National Championships - Number One Team - High Noon Judo Club

The architect of the Super Team of High Noon Judo club, Dr. Chris Round

Rhadi Ferguson on the medal stand 2024 USA Judo Senior Nationals

Rhadi Ferguson Jr. and High Noon Judo Secure Team National Championship at USA Judo National Championships

- Dr. Christopher Round, High Noon JudoTAMPA, FL, US, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rhadi Ferguson Jr., the daughter of 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, delivered a stellar performance this weekend, leading High Noon Judo to victory in the Team National Championship at the USA Judo National Championships. Teaming up with the Head Coach of High Noon Judo Club Dr. Chris Round, Rhadi Jr.'s efforts were pivotal in securing the championship title. Dr. Chris Round is the Head Coach of High Noon Judo Club in Alexandria, Virginia. Dr. Round invited Rhadi Ferguson Jr. to compete on his team at the USA Judo National Championships.Rhadi Jr., a standout athlete from Tampa Florida Judo, played an instrumental role in shifting the momentum in favor of High Noon Judo Club, demonstrating her exceptional skill and determination. Her contributions were crucial to the team's success, showcasing her talent on a national stage.Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, head coach of Tampa Florida Judo, expressed his pride and enthusiasm for the collaboration. "It was an honor to team up with Dr. Chris Round this weekend," said Dr. Ferguson. "Both of our clubs have been working together, and it only seemed right that we combine our forces and show the country that we are two of the best coaches in the US right now."The partnership between Tampa Florida Judo and High Noon Judo highlights the strength and camaraderie within the Judo community. This collaboration not only brought home the championship but also set an example of teamwork and unity.

