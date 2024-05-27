Russian Troops Shell Donetsk Region 2,082 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 26, the Russian army shelled seven settlements in the Donetsk region 2,082 times, resulting in casualties and damage to 33 residential buildings.

This was reported by the Donetsk region's police, according to Ukrinform.

“In the past day, the police recorded 2,082 enemy attacks. The Russian army used aerial bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, drones... 33 residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged," the statement said.

The hits were recorded in nine localities: the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Selydove, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, Antonivka, and Zakitne.

The occupiers struck Antonivka with an FPV drone, killing two civilians and wounding another one.

In Chasiv Yar, one person was killed and another was wounded. Three private houses were damaged.

According to law enforcers, one civilian was killed and another was wounded in Krasnohorivka. One civilian was killed in Siversk.

The invaders dropped four KAB-250 guided aerial bombs on Pivnichne, damaging three apartment blocks and 14 private houses.

Russian troops launched an air strike on Selydove with a UMPB D30-SM guided bomb. Eleven private houses were damaged.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Russian army killed five residents of the Donetsk region on May 26.

Photo: National Police