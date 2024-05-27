General Staff: 120 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Ukrainian Forces Achieve Success In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have achieved success in certain areas – an enemy attack was repelled in the direction of Lyptsi.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 10:30 on Monday, May 27.

There were 120 combat engagements on front lines yesterday. In total, the enemy launched four missile attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas using 17 missiles, 61 air strikes (including with the use of 98 guided aerial bombs), and over 3,400 attacks from various types of weapons, including 102 MLRS attacks. The enemy also used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones and other strike UAVs.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile troops and artillery units hit on enemy command post, 17 personnel concentration areas, and one more important facility.

Since the beginning of the day, 29 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders fired 706 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including 24 times with the use of multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy launched three air strikes using seven guided aerial bombs, and 51 more attacks using kamikaze drones.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy attack in the Lyptsi area today. The defenders are taking measures to improve the defense lines and are succeeding in some areas.

In this sector over the last day, the Russian army lost 191 troops, including 63 including soldiers killed. The Ukrainian forces also destroyed two enemy tanks, two artillery systems, nine UAVs, 11 vehicles, and seven pieces of special equipment. They also destroyed 24 enemy dugouts.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians have tried to improve the tactical position four times since the beginning of the day. The situation is tense in the Petropavlivka area. Enemy attacks were repelled in the Stepova Novoselivka and Nevske areas. Fighting continues in the Hrekivka area. The situation is under control.

According to the updated data, the enemy's total losses in the Kupiansk sector amounted to 114 troops, including 42 soldiers killed. One anti-aircraft mount, one MT-LB AFV and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Another enemy artillery system was damaged.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian assaults. Three attacks were thwarted. Fighting continues in the Spirne and Vyimka areas. The situation is tense.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack near Klishchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops. Fighting continues near Sokil, Umanske, and Nevelske. An attack near Novooleksandrivka was repelled.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 263 soldiers killed or wounded in this sector. The Ukrainian forces destroyed one enemy tank, six armored combat vehicles, two cars, and two mortars. In addition, one tank, one armored personnel carrier and three vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, four combat engagements continue in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka. The situation is dynamic and remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Vremivka sector, a defensive battle is taking place near Staromaiorske. The situation is under control.

In the Orikhiv sector, there were no enemy assaults. At the same time, the Russians are increasing attacks on the Ukrainian positions to force personnel from the front line of defense.

In the Dnipro River sector, namely on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, two enemy attacks were repelled near the Krynky village. No positions were lost.

As reported by Ukrinform, over 860 combat engagements took place at the front last week.

Photo: AFU General Staff