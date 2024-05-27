EU, Arab Fms To Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- European Union Foreign Ministers are to meet their counterparts from five Arab countries and the Secretary General of the Arab League in Brussels on Monday to discuss the dire situation in Gaza.

In a press conference ahead of the meeting, EU High Representative Josep Borrel said that the EU was looking forward to hear the Arabs proposal on supporting Palestine as it has a different approach.

Meanwhile, the EU and Norway released a joint statement on the outcome of the International Partners Meeting held in Brussels on Sunday.

"Joint and swift action by all parties is needed to prevent a collapse in Gaza and to continue strengthening the Palestinian institutions as a crucial element in the implementation of the two-state solution," noted the statement.

"Priority should be given to supporting efforts to unify the West Bank and Gaza under one single legitimate, economically viable and sufficiently funded Palestinian Authority," it added.

Kuwait attended the meeting with several other countries and organizations including Palestine, the UN, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, and Qatar. (end)

