Palestinian Pres. Adviser Demands Immediate Intervention In Rafah

CAIRO, May 27 (KUNA) -- Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the Palestinian President's adviser, demanded immediate intervention on Monday to stop the Israeli occupation's crimes against Palestinians, condemning the horrific massacre in Rafah, which martyred and wounded so many.

In a telephone statement to KUNA, Al-Habbash confirmed that what happened in Rafah against Palestinians is a war crime that exceeds the crimes of Nazism during World War II.

The occupation deals with Palestinians without morals, bypassing all international and humanitarian laws, Al-Habbash confessed that what happened was a deliberate challenge and a flagrant violation of all international resolutions.

The latest violation being the disregard of the International Court of Justice orders, which called for an end to the military aggression against Rafah, Al-Habbash blames the United States for being the primary sponsor of Israeli terrorism, while wondering when the world will take action in light of this brutal aggression.

He also called on the international community, the Security Council, and all human rights organizations to take urgent action to pressure the occupation to stop these massacres and aggressions against the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Sunday evening, the occupation forces launched air strikes targeting tents for displaced people west of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. (end)

