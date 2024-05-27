Urea Price Trend Analysis, News 2024, Demand, Historical Chart And Forecast Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The latest report by IMARC, titled "Urea Pricing Report 2024: Price Trend, Chart, Market Analysis, News, Demand, Historical and Forecast Data" delivers a comprehensive analysis of urea prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Urea Prices December 2023:

.United States: 470 USD/MT

.China: 350 USD/MT

.Europe: 410 USD/MT

Report Offering:

.Monthly Updates: Annual Subscription

.Quarterly Updates: Annual Subscription

.Biannually Updates: Annual Subscription

The study delves into the factors affecting urea price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

Urea Price Trend- Q4 2023:

The urea market is primarily driven by the escalating demand from various sectors, fluctuating inventory levels, and the interplay of trading fundamentals. Additionally, the increasing demand for fertilizers in the agricultural industry, due to the need to improve crop yields to feed a growing global population, is contributing to the market growth. This demand is further amplified by the rising adoption of urea-based fertilizers over traditional ones due to their high nitrogen content, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making them essential for modern farming practices. Besides this, the shift toward sustainable agriculture practices has led to an uptick in urea consumption, as it is seen as a less environmentally damaging alternative compared to other nitrogenous fertilizers. Moreover, advancements in production technologies have enhanced the efficiency and environmental sustainability of urea manufacturing, further fueling its market growth.

The global urea market size reached US$ 51.9 Billion in 2023. By 2032, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.9 Billion, at a projected CAGR of 1.60% during 2023-2032. In North America, the market is driven by rising concerns about potential drought due to the El-Nino effect. Customers are making cautious mass purchases, while major overseas markets are placing few procurement orders, especially from India, as Indian consumers shifted their attention to the Middle Eastern market. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region faced numerous challenges during the fourth quarter of 2023. Notably, there was a pronounced decline in prices, with China experiencing the most significant impact. This fall was caused by an increasing number of causes, including the abundant availability of the material, and the ongoing surplus of material low demand from the Asian region is reducing feedstock prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China stopped exporting fertilizer, which caused an overabundance of the commodity in the market. Contrarily, the European urea market prevailed over a mixed trend and the prices increased and declined later. The price increase in October was primarily driven by the shortage of supplies in the European market.

In December 2023, several key factors were significantly influencing urea prices, creating fluctuations that proved critical for stakeholders across various industries, including agriculture and manufacturing. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and the recent onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have had long-lasting effects on global logistics, affecting the availability and cost of shipping, which in turn impacts urea's market price. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and policies, including sanctions and trade restrictions among key urea-producing and consuming countries, have led to supply constraints. These constraints, coupled with fluctuating demand in major agricultural markets due to seasonal cycles and changing farming practices, have caused significant price volatility. For example, an increase in the adoption of precision farming techniques has led to more efficient use of fertilizers, potentially reducing demand for urea in some markets, while in others, growing agricultural activity has increased demand, further complicating the pricing landscape.

Key Points Covered in the Urea Pricing Report:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

.Urea Prices

.Urea Price Trend

.Urea Demand & Supply

.Urea Market Analysis

.Demand Supply Analysis by Type

.Demand Supply Analysis by Application

.Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

.Urea Price Analysis

.Urea Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

.Urea News and Recent developments

.Global Event Analysis

.List of Key Players

Regional Price Analysis:

.Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

.Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece.

.North America: United States and Canada.

.Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.

.Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

Note: The current country list is selective, detailed insights into additional countries can be obtained for clients upon request.

