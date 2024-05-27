(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Aura Lanka Chairman arrested and remanded | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Aura Lanka Chairman arrested and remanded
May 22, 2024

The Chairman of Aura Lanka Group of Companies, Viranjith Thambugala, was arrested and remanded over allegations of financial fraud.

The businessman was produced in court and remanded till 27 May.

In 2022 the ownership of the Dambulla team in the Lanka Premier League cricket tournament was procured by Aura Lanka Sports Pvt Ltd. (Colombo Gazette)