Book By Sri Lankan In World Illustration Awards Longlist

A book by a Sri Lankan has been included in the longlist of the World Illustration Awards, a global competition for illustrators.

The cover of 'Jungle of the Jungle' by Sam Weerawardane was entered into the Book Covers category through a bursary scheme.

The book is amongst 500 artists selected from over 5000 entries for the World Illustration Awards longlist.

“I'm excited to see it alongside some truly stunning work. This is such an honour and it feels good to get some recognition for a project that means a lot to me,” Sam Weerawardane said on Instagram.

The awards are independently judged and feature artwork from international artists with diverse views and experiences.

The views expressed in entries belong solely to the entrants and do not represent the views of the World Illustration Awards, its organisers, or its sponsors. (Colombo Gazette)