(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Businessman granted bail over assault on Iran's envoy | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Wednesday, May 22, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Businessman granted bail over assault on Iran's envoy Businessman granted bail over assault on Iran's envoy May 22, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
A businessman who was arrested and remanded for allegedly assaulting the Iranian Ambassador in Colombo, had been released on bail.
The businessman had reportedly assaulted Iranian Ambassador Dr. Alireza Delkhosh at the car park of the Colombo City Center (CCC).
A verbal exchange had taken place between the businessman and the diplomat over a parking issue.
The businessman had then threatened the diplomat and assaulted him.
The Police arrested the businessman and produced him in court, Monday.
The accused, identified as Buwaneka Mahasen Basnayake, was ordered to be remanded till today, Wednesday.
The businessman was produced in court, Wednesday, and was released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN27052024000190011042ID1108261094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.