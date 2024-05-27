(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Child killed after being run over by bus in Gampola | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Wednesday, May 22, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Child killed after being run over by bus in Gampola Child killed after being run over by bus in Gampola May 22, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
A 10-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a private bus in Kurunduwatta, Gampola, Sri Lanka.
The child had reportedly attempted to cross the road when the accident took place.
MENAFN27052024000190011042ID1108261090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.