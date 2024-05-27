(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Contempt of court application filed against Diana Gamage. | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Monday, May 20, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Contempt of court application filed against Diana Gamage. Contempt of court application filed against Diana Gamage. May 20, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A contempt of court application was filed in the Supreme Court by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Rehan Jayawickreme against former MP Diana Gamage.

The former MP was accused of contempt of court after she publicly stated that she does not accept the court verdict on her citizenship.

The application was submitted through Jayawickreme's lawyer attorney-at-law Tharmaja Tharmaraja and he will represented in court by attorney at law Hejaaz Hizbullah.

Diana Gamage was recently stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage was not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

However, Gamage later told reporters she does not agree with the judgement.

Gamage is also considering going before an international court to seek justice after a Sri Lankan court found she was not qualified to be a member of Parliament.

Her husband, Senaka De Silva, told reporters she is looking at all options following the court ruling.

He said that if she cannot obtain justice in Sri Lanka she is considering the options to go before an international court. (Colombo Gazette)