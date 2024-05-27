(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Elephant goes on a rampage after Mawanella pageant | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Elephant goes on a rampage after Mawanella pageant
May 25, 2024
A elephant went on a rampage after a pageant in Mawanella, injuring the mahout in the process.
Video footage shared on news channels showed the elephant limping across the street, dragging the chains on its feet.
The tusker had reportedly taken part in a Vesak perahera (pageant) before it attacked the mahout.
The animal then limped across the street posing a threat to vehicles on the road.
According to reports, the animal was later kept under special security at the market grounds to be taken away. (Colombo Gazette)
